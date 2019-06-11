Man gets 4 years for accessory charges in 2017 Gloucester double homicide

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The third person who was charged in connection to a 2017 shooting that left two people dead in Gloucester County has been sentenced.

Charley Riley was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for two counts accessory after the fact. He was one of three arrested the week after the Dec. 11, 2017, incident.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Helga Marie Frost and 24-year-old Eleni Gabrielle Wright-Bonnette were killed in the shooting.

Amanda Epps and Kenneth Miller are currently serving 23 years and 163 years for their respective roles in the crime. The two were sentenced in March on charges including first-degree murder.