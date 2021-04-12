Man drives into yard while trying to evade deputies in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say no one was injured after a man drove into a yard while trying to evade deputies in Gloucester on Thursday.

According to reports, a deputy reported seeing 41-year-old Joshua Dean Hollandsworth driving near the 9000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Officials say Hollandsworth had an outstanding warrant, however they did not reveal further details.

The deputy attempted to pull over Hollandsworth, however, records say he kept going and made a turn onto Spring Hill Farm Road.

Officials say Hollandsworth drove into a yard while trying to evade police before abandoning his vehicle and started fleeing on foot into the woods.

There were 3 people in the yard, but there were no injuries reported.

Hollandsworth was later located and taken into custody. He is facing several charges including eluding police and obstructing justice.