Man dies, three injured in head-on accident in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed one person and injured three others late Sunday evening.

According to officials, police were called around 10:43 p.m. for the accident on Route 14, east of Crab Thicket Road.

Police learned that a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 14 when it collided head-on into a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of Hyundai, who was an adult female, and child in the back seat were transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The front seat male passenger, 50-year-old Robert Lindsay-Cruz, of Williamsburg was also taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors. Charges are pending, according to police.

