Man confesses after K9 connects him to stolen Williamsburg EMS vehicle

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Gloucester is in custody after a K9 officer connected him to a stolen EMS vehicle from Williamsburg.

Authorities with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office were called on July 10 about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station off of Bray Road.

They determined that the vehicle was the marked Williamsburg EMS vehicle stolen the night before. It was discovered around midnight with doors open and the lights on.

Patrol units then found a suspicious person walking north on George Washington Memorial Highway which they suspected of being connected to the stolen vehicle based on his demeanor and responses to deputies’ questions regarding the incident.

K9 Officer Duke, a bloodhound, was then sent to track the last occupants of the stolen EMS vehicle which he led him directly to the person in the deputy’s custody more than two miles away.

Once K9 Duke got to him, the accused individual then confessed to stealing the EMS vehicle from Williamsburg and is now in custody.