Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing Tuesday night in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after the fatal stabbing of another Gloucester man Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the Gloucester County Sherriff’s Office said 20-year-old Bryce Hunter Edwards is being held without bond after the stabbing around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Stream Drive.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Eli Joseph Hirschberg. He was taken to Walter Reed Riverside Hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says investigators made the arrest after responding to both the scene and the hospital, but haven’t released additional information in the case.