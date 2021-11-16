Man charged with impersonating law enforcement in Gloucester waved gun at Wawa customers, sheriff’s office says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been charged with impersonating law enforcement after Gloucester deputies say he was spotted waving a gun at people in a Wawa parking lot on Nov. 8.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they responded around 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Wawa on George Washington Highway, and discovered the suspect left in a vehicle. People also reported he was taking photographs of various vehicles.

His vehicle was eventually stopped on George Washington Highway and a black powder rifle, and orange plastic handgun and a plain metal badge were found inside.

The suspect, 48-year-old George Reed Nuttall, of Groome Road in Newport News, was arrested and charged with being in possession of a firearm while being the respondent of a protective order and for impersonating a law enforcement officer.