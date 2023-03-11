GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with DUI after a fatal crash in Gloucester on Friday.

On March 10, around 10:15 p.m. police responded to the 2600 block of Hayes Road, north of hook road in reference to a single-car crash.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup truck, David W. Belvin was traveling southbound on Hayes Road when he lost control of his truck and ran off the road, when he attempted to overcorrect, he hit a Dominion Power guideline, and a ditch causing the truck to overturn.

The front-seat passenger, Thomas Michael Tarr, 30, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Belvin was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries and was charged with driving under the influence and refusal.