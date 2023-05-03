GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured in Gloucester.

According to police, deputies responded to a call of a home invasion and shooting on August 15 around 2:05 a.m. in the 4300 block of Bufflehead Dr. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

18-year-old Skyler Merenda was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Deputies say 24-year-old Tyrell Samuel was identified as the suspect early in the investigation. Samuel was then arrested on August 24 for an unrelated firearm charge.

Tyrell Samuel (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel was then charged by a grand jury Monday with the following offenses;

First-degree murder

First-degree attempted murder

Two counts of shooting in the commission of a felony

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 1st offense

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 2nd offense

Burglary while armed with intent to commit murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon