Man arrested on outstanding warrants in Gloucester following foot pursuit

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities said a man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday morning following a foot pursuit.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said Marc Griffin was wanted on outstanding warrants, five probation violations on Felony offenses and one probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.

The foot pursuit occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Glass Road in Gloucester County.

All cases are ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.