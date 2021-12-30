Man arrested on outstanding warrants in Gloucester following foot pursuit

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities said a man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday morning following a foot pursuit.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said Marc Griffin was wanted on outstanding warrants, five probation violations on Felony offenses and one probation violation for a misdemeanor offense.
The foot pursuit occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Glass Road in Gloucester County.
All cases are ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
