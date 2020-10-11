Man arrested for indecent exposure at Gloucester Point Beach

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old man in Gloucester is facing charges following an indecent exposure incident.

Authorities day units were sent to an area of the Gloucester Point Beach on October 7 following a report of indecent exposure and obscene sexual display in public that just occurred.

After speaking to the caller, investigators noted that the accused, later identified as 58-year-old James Dudley Snethen, had been involved in a similar incident at a local Food Lion on June 24.

After further investigation, the alleged suspect was located and arrested in relation to both incidents.

Snethen is facing charges of indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

