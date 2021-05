GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday evening, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in Gloucester.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was going more than 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on George Washington Memorial Highway. Deputies followed the driver as they turned onto Sadler Neck Road where they conducted a traffic stop.

This was the drivers first DWI offense.

The identity of the driver has not been made public.