GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested and charged for a shooting that happened on March 26 in Gloucester.

On March 26, around 2:47 a.m. Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on the 7500 block of Riverpark Road.

When deputies arrived they found out that an altercation had taken place and multiple shots had been fired by one man.

A car and an occupied home had sustained damage from the shooting. No one was injured during the incident.

During an investigation, deputies were able to identify the shooter as Brandon Lee Briggs, 30, of Williamsburg.

Brandon Lee Briggs, 30. (Credit: GCSO)

GCSO located Briggs and executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Magruder Avenue in James City County, James City County Police SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Unit assisted.

On April 21, Briggs was taken into custody, investigators found a loaded gun during the search warrant.

Briggs is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

Briggs is being held without bond.