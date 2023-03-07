GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested and charged with commercial burglary in Gloucester.

On March 5, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in reference to a commercial burglary that happened on March 4 in the 4500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Deputies responded and found that forced entry had been made to the business and several items had been stolen from inside.

Investigators began processing the scene for evidence and K-9 Duke and his handler helped search for any potential suspects.

K-9 Duke and his handler (Photo Courtesy: GCSO)

Investigators found items that belonged to the suspect, and with these items, Duke was able to help lead deputies to a nearby home also in the 4500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and multiple pieces of property stolen from the business were recovered from inside and around the home.

Probable cause was developed to charge 21-year-old Dalton Lee Taft with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.

Taft was arrested later the same day on the charges above and an unrelated matter.

Taft was held at the Gloucester County Jail with no bond.