Man arrested after allegedly shooting at another vehicle during road rage incident in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Gloucester was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

On Wednesday, August 5, authorities responded to a report of a road rage incident with a man reportedly shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road with a passenger inside the vehicle.

Units were able to locate the vehicle and executed a traffic stop.

The driver, which authorities identified as 36-year-old Nathan De-Albert Mattox, was arrested for several charges including abduction/kidnapping of a passenger of the vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving with a revoked license.

