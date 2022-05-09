GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after authorities say he stole a firearm from a business in Gloucester last week.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Hunters Haven in the 3500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway regarding a call for a larceny of a firearm around 5 p.m. on May 3.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a male suspect entered the store and stole a 9mm pistol.

The following day, authorities executed a residential search warrant at the 6600 block of Lake View Drive where the firearm was subsequently recovered.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joseph Freeman, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.