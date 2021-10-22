Man accused of robbing a Subway in Gloucester, officials say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says a man robbed a Subway in the Hayes Shopping Center.

Police say the robbery took place around 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The suspect is described as a 6’0″ tall man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans with a scar underneath his right eye.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently pursuing leads and reviewing video surveillance footage in that area. Additional information is currently being withheld to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Criminal Investigator Jon Holt at 804-693-1133.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.