Man accused of breaking into Gloucester home twice found guilty of charges

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of breaking into another person’s Gloucester County home twice was convicted of several charges in court this week.

Court records show Jared Rainville was found guilty of three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of destruction of property and four counts of grand larceny.

Rainville, 32, was arrested in February after deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Guinea Road.

Rainville fled into the woods after deputies found he was still inside the home. Authorities were unable to locate Rainville in the initial search.

The 32-year-old was caught hours later after he broke into that same home a second time. The sheriff’s office said in February Rainville was connected to several other crimes within the county.

Court records show several other counts against Rainville were nolle prossed, or set aside: breaking and entering, two counts of destruction of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petite larceny, destruction of evidence and failure to obey order of conservator of the peace.

Rainville’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.