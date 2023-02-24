GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in the death of a Gloucester man was denied bond Friday.

24-year-old Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr. is facing charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealing a dead body.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this month that began as a home invasion and led to the discovery of a missing man’s body.

It began in the late night hours of February 11 as the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received reports of three suspects breaking into a home in the 8600 block of Back Creek Road.

As deputies were investigating, the suspects reportedly returned to the scene.

Deputies took Kathryne Elizabeth Wright, David Isiah Ford, and a 17-year-old boy into custody. Multiple firearms were found in their vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, authorities found out that 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was missing from the residence involved in the home invasion. Investigators say evidence showed Long was the victim of a homicide inside the same home the morning of February 10, the day before the home invasion.

On the evening of February 12, deputies, with assistance from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, discovered a buried body, later identified as Long, in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Road.

Deputies later arrested Long’s two roommates, Edward Lee Hodges, 33, and Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr., and charged them with his death.

The sheriff’s office confirms Hodges and Henry made the original call about the home invasion.

Hodges has been charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

During Henry’s bond hearing Thursday, prosecutors say Long was shot several times.