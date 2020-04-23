Local veterinary hospital offers guidance as pets and animals test positive for coronavirus

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Animal Care of Gloucester took to social media on Thursday to offer some guidance after pets and animals have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The post comes one day after two pet cats in New York tested positive for the virus, and nearly three weeks after a tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive.

According to the information released, the cats had very mild respiratory symptoms and tested negative for other illnesses. The cats were from positive COVID-19 households.

While public health officials are still understanding how the virus works, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus.

Animal care officials said that testing is available for cats, and currently no dogs have been reported to carry the virus. For more information on testing, contact your local veterinarian.

Cat testing criteria includes:

The cat must be from a positive COVID-19 household.

Be symptomatic.

Test negative for other illnesses first.

Until more information is known, the CDC recommends the following guidelines for those with pets:

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.

When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.

Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding.

If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

The Animal Care Center of Gloucester is a full-service veterinary hospital that offers surgery, dentistry, grooming, and pet medicine. Patients are seen by appointment and more information can be found online or by calling 804-642-5740.

Latest News