Gloucester deputies save kitten from Coleman Bridge

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office were able to save a kitten from Coleman Bridge early Sunday morning.

A Gloucester resident posted the photos of the officers, along with members from Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue holding the kitten.

According to Facebook user “Kaylo Gone Tweak,” the deputies found two kittens stuck on a column in the bridge.

One of the two managed to run away from the deputies’ grasps . The other stayed long enough for the photos to be taken.

The Facebook user asked the officers if she could keep the kitten that they were able to rescue. She says the kitten, appropriately named Coleman, is “eating and drinking well while playing and getting lots of love.”

Credit: WAVY Viewer on Facebook