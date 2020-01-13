Closings & Delays
Juvenile escapes from custody in Gloucester

Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile suspect being held on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer escaped from custody Monday afternoon.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is searching for the 17-year-old, who fled from a Merrimac Detection Center officer just after noon. They were at the Northern Neck Counseling Center in Ark at the time.

The teen is described as a white male, brown hair and eyes, 5′ 6″, weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing blue pants with a blue and gray detention center sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt underneath when he escaped.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1.

