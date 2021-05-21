‘I have to try’: Gloucester County deputy who lifted vehicle to help pinned woman speaks to 10 On Your Side

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – We’re hearing from a Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office deputy whose heroic act was caught on camera.

He’s credited with helping free a woman who was partially pinned under her vehicle after it crashed. The frantic scene unfolded on George Washington Memorial Highway two weeks ago on May 7.

The incredible footage was captured on his body camera.

Deputy Jon Holt told 10 On Your Side his military training immediately kicked in when he arrived at the scene.

Holt was returning from another call when he saw a car lose control on the other side of the road.

He jumped into action.

“I see the female laying with her head pinned underneath the vehicle,” Holt said.

The woman’s children were distraught, telling the deputy their mother couldn’t breathe.

“I have to be that reassuring figure, even though inside I’m frantically figuring out what I need to do,” Holt said. “At that point, I put my shoulder into the door frame and all I’m thinking to myself is ‘I just have to stand up.’”

Holt didn’t think he’d be able to lift the vehicle but he knew he had to at least try.

You can hear the woman gasp for air once the vehicle is lifted. She freed herself from the vehicle just as more first responders got to the scene.

“At that point, everything starts sinking in — I guess I did this,” Holt said.

EMS rushed the family to the hospital. The woman was later charged with driving under the influence and other offenses.

“I just hope they’re doing well and recovering well,” Holt said. “We have to make sure we get home to our loved ones.”

In a crisis where every second counts, Holt said he’s just glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m just your average cop that comes to work every day and wants to make his community a better place,” he said.