‘Help us help you’: Gloucester fire officials ask residents to have visible house numbers

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — “Help us help you,” say Gloucester fire officials asking residents to have clear house numbers during responses.

The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad went on social media Monday afternoon and asked residents to have their house numbers visible for first responders during time-sensitive calls.

“If your mailbox only has the address on the side that the postal carrier uses, it is hard for us to determine the address quickly and we often pass it by,” officials say.

Although it might seem like a trivial detail, the fire department says it is very critical when it comes to saving lives.

“This makes it even harder for us to find the correct address of someone who needs our help when seconds count!”



If you don’t use a rural mailbox, officials suggest you need to have a sign with your address on both sides, clearly marking the entrance to your road or your driveway. And if your house is at the end of a long private road or driveway off the main road, post your house number at the beginning of your roadway, and again at your specific driveway – this is especially important where multiple residences are located.



The fire department asks residents to check around their homes, entrances, and rural mailboxes to determine if their address is readily visible during the day and night.



“Your life and the lives of your loved ones may depend on it.”