Gloucester’s iconic Main Street launches ‘Downtown Dollars Program’; donors help invest $40k into local businesses

Photos courtesy of the Gloucester Village and the Riverside Walter Reed Medical Center.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester Main Street businesses will see an increase of $40,000, and over 400 health care workers from Riverside Walter Reed Hospital will receive gift certificates to shop in the Gloucester Village, the county said thanks to the Downtown Dollars program.

The county says the Dollars Program is a new economic recovery program lead by the Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust.

The program was launched following a gift from Dr. Ron Haggerty, his wife, Katherine Haggerty, FNP, and an anonymous donor.

“Here we have this dark cloud that has settled, not just our community, but our nation, and we have this silver lining that is proving such inspiration to so many people, I can’t even tell you how grateful we are,” said Jenny Crittenden, Executive Director of the Trust.

Downtown Dollars began when the COVID-19 crisis began, the Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust said they began working immediately with businesses to help them prepare to recover.

“We wanted to find a way to make it easy for consumers to purchase gift certificates to Main Street restaurants, retail shops, and service providers, like spas, in a time when these businesses needed stimulus like never before,” said Crittenden.

The Haggerty family along with Ron, the physician for Direct Access Internal Medicine on Main Street, and Katherine, a hospitalist nurse practitioner at nearby Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, were thinking of ways to help the community.

With funding from the Virginia Main Street program, which county officials said granted the Trust $10,000 to help build the Downtown Dollars Program, the Trust built an online portal to sell the Main Street gift certificates, called Downtown Dollars.

Consumers can purchase gift certificates to select businesses at 30% less the face value and redeem for 100% of the face value.

The businesses still receive 100% of the value of the gift certificate thanks to the Trust covering the cost of the other 30%.

Downtown Dollars are available at gloucestervillage.com.

