Gloucester woman wins $500,000 on scratch ticket

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester woman Katherine Byrd scratched off a $500,000 Cash Chaser scratch ticket this week.

She sat there scratching saying to herself, “Oh, I don’t think I’m going to win anything.”

The ticket ended up being a $500,000 top prize winner — of which, the odds of winning are one in 652,800.

She bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 8401 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Lottery officials said that even after scratching the ticket, Byrd still was not convinced so she went back in the store, showed it to a clerk, and said, “Can you check this for me before I get excited?”

Byrd said she intends to pay off her student loans and get ready for her October wedding.

