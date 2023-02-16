GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County resident is being recognized for helping clean up her neighborhood.

Local resident Julie Shields has been volunteering her time to pick up litter in her Hayes neighborhood for the past few years. At the same time, she’s able to get her daily exercise of approximately walking four miles a day all while carrying cleanup supplies.

Earlier this month, Gloucester’s Clean Community Coordinator Sherry Kosakowski recognized Julie for her hard work.

“It’s not every day we get volunteers who are as dedicated as Julie,” said Kosakowski. “Since we rely on volunteers to help keep Gloucester clean and green, the help we receive is very valuable and much appreciated. “

Residents and families are all welcome to join the Clean Team to become regular volunteers or join Clean Gloucester Day, which is coming up on March 24-25.

For those who are looking to volunteer, visit www.cleangloucesterday.com to register. For more

information, call Clean Community at 804-693-5370.