Gloucester woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing death of mother

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester woman accused of fatally stabbing her mother was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity during her two day trial.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office had originally charged 30-year-old Christa Joanne Poherence with second degree murder and stabbing while in commission in July of 2019 after her mother, Marsha Joan Poherence, was found dead inside a home on Abingdon Lane.

The trial for Poherence started Monday and concluded Tuesday morning in Gloucester, with Virginia Beach as the special prosecutor for the case.

Poherence will remain in custody and is due back in court for a not guilty by reason of insanity review on November 17.

