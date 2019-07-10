Gloucester woman found in garage smoking cigarette after fatally stabbing mother, sheriff’s office says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the death of Marsha Pohorence, 72, at her home on Abingdon Lane. They say her daughter Christa, 29, admitted to stabbing her mother on Tuesday in a 911 call.

Police say they found Poherence in the garage and smoking a cigarette after her mother’s body was found, surrounded by blood, in the home they shared.

A sheriff’s press release says Pohorence admitted to poking at her mother with a chef’s knife to threaten her, as part of an argument that lasted two days, cutting her twice, before stabbing her mother in the chest. She is charged with second-degree murder.

Pohorence is in jail without bond, has not requested a bond hearing, and her attorney is asking that she get a psychological evaluation.