Gloucester woman arrested after Capitol riot posted photos from inside Speaker Pelosi’s office

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester woman faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and even shared photos from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Melody Steele-Smith was arrested on Jan. 20 by the FBI and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds with lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI saws law enforcement received an online tip from a relative about Steele-Smith on Jan. 8. The relative said evidence was on Steele-Smith’s Facebook page.

Posts from Melody Steele-Smith’s Facebook page showed her at the riot. These images were shared in the FBI’s criminal complaint.

Investigators found multiple photos and videos, including some taken in Speaker Pelosi’s office. Other photos showed rioters inside the Capitol with the caption “we stormed the castle.” The photos were later deleted from her public account.

The FBI says they were also able to identify Steele-Smith on Capitol surveillance cameras, which showed her in the same outfit in a previous Facebook Live outside the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol surveillance footage shows Steele-Smith inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Via the FBI’s criminal complaint.

Steele-Smith was one of several people from the Hampton Roads area arrested after the riot. One man from the Peninsula notably wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and another was a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.

Two other rioters were police officers from south of Roanoke.

