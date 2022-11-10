GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Gloucester say they desperately seeking volunteers.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad made a plea for community members hoping to join the crew.

On Wednesday alone, officials with GVFRS say they received at least 17 calls for service in an 8-hour period. They say this is about 4 times their normal call volume for that timeframe.

“Our staff was able to respond to 16 of the calls with Abingdon Fire and Rescue picking up the 17th. On another recent evening, we received 7 calls within an hour, transporting 8 patients,” officials say. “The handling of all these calls was a tremendous effort by our on-call staff as well as many others that stepped up to help.”

If you’re interested in serving our community, please visit http://www.gvfrs.org/join/ for more information and to download their application. Training will be provided.