Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue respond to fire at Andrews Funeral Home

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a business fire in Gloucester County early Wednesday.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue say they were dispatched for a fire at Andrews Funeral Home in the 7100 block of Main Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The fire was found on the second floor and in the attic of the structure. It was marked under control within the hour.

Crews had northbound and southbound sides of Main Street in the area closed while crews responded to the fire but it has since reopened.

No injuries were reported but there was significant damage to the attic and second floors of the business. Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue also assisted with this fire.

The cause is under investigation.