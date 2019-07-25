Breaking News
Gloucester traffic stops leads to arrest on drugs and firearm charges

Ryan Shane Inthavone (Photo courtesy: Gloucester Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic stop in Gloucester led to the arrest of a man on a list of drug and firearm charges.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office was conducting narcotics interdiction stops on July 2 when they pulled over Ryan Shane Inthavone.

K9 Zeus detected possible narcotics in his vehicle and alerted deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of several controlled substances, including suspected Methamphetamine, Psilocybin (Mushrooms), and Marijuana, and a concealed weapon.

(Photo courtesy: Gloucester Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Inthavone, of Hayes, Virginia, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of schedule I and II narcotics, possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Inthavone was released on bond on July 18.

