Gloucester tornado from Isaias was an EF1, likely formed as water spout, weather service says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado that spawned from tropical storm Isaias in Gloucester County on Tuesday morning was around EF1 strength and likely formed in the York River as a water spout, the National Weather Service says.

NWS Wakefield says the tornado traveled northwest about 4.7 miles in 7 minutes, starting around 4:53 a.m. at Middle Peninsula State Park and ending around 5 a.m. around Cappahosic Road, crossing over Rosewell Plantation, Gum Point Lane and Tallaferro Lane. The estimated maximum wind speed was around 95 mph, and the tornado’s width was around 250 yards.

No major damage was reported, but some roof materials and siding were removed from homes in the area. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted.

Erica Faulkner photo

The Gloucester tornado was one of several that formed locally during the storm. One in Bertie County, North Carolina, that killed 2 people was an EF3.

