Gloucester to unveil new “LOVE” sign

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Gloucester’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department announced that they will soon unveil a new “LOVE” sign as part of the Virginia Tourism Commission’s new “WanderLove” campaign.

The new sign, officially unveiled on July 21, will be located beside Whitley’s Peanut Factory at Gloucester Point.

“We hope this sign can be a special place for visitors and the community alike to take a picture or simply

enjoy a fun representation of all the reasons we love Gloucester County,” said Brooke Corley,

Gloucester’s Tourism Coordinator.

Officials say the sign was developed to promote the County’s Tourism slogan, “For History, For Beauty, For Fun.”

Each of the four letters represents a specific connection to the slogan: