GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff Darrell Warren Jr. says he will show body camera video of the March incident where deputies shot an alleged armed suspect.

“I will not be allowing video or photographs, but I will play the body worn camera videos of the incident to the reporters in attendance,” Warren said.

On March 25, the Sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a report of a home break-in on Ark Rd, around 5:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived to the home, the suspect, 52-year-old Willie Giles was walking down the back stairs.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies gave Giles commands. We’re told Giles then pulled out a gun and shot at deputies. Deputies then fired back at Giles, and he later died at the hospital. We’re told no deputies were hurt in the shoot-out.

10 On Your Side’s investigative team found that Giles was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery in 2018.

A man who knew Giles says he was a big supporter for Gloucester Youth Baseball.

“He’s been an influence in my life as a coach, and he’s been an influence on countless numbers of children in Gloucester County,” said Wes Robbins, a Gloucester County baseball coach.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

10 On Your Side will be attending and will provide updates on WAVY News 10 at midday.