Gloucester Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying robbery suspect

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday evening.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Stop & Go, 1505 George Washington Memorial Highway, around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the department wrote in a news release.

Authorities say a male entered the store, brandished a small firearm and demanded money from the owner.

The store owner complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a navy-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a red covering over his face during the incident.

Anyone with information that can help law enforcement identify the person should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.