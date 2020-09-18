Gloucester Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Reagan Randolph is a Gloucester High School student that left her home near the Gloucester Courthouse area at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have information indicating that she took a flight to Chicago O’Hare Airport in Illinois. Deputies say Randolph may have been “picked up by an acquaintance and is now in Grand Traverse, Michigan.”

Her family is concerned about her safety and they have not heard from her since she left home on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Michigan authorities to try and find Reagan Randolph who is listed as a runaway at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sanchez at 804-693-3890 or Det. Polzier with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at 231-995-5150.