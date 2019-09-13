Gloucester deputies seek help identifying woman wanted for credit card theft

Surveillance camera image of a woman suspected of credit card theft in Gloucester County. (Image provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman suspected of stealing someone’s credit card.

Surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a credit card theft in Gloucester County. (Image provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 20 where the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras entering a 7-Eleven at 8343 George Washington Memorial Highway around 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post it is believed that the woman had picked up the credit card that was left by the previous customer on the counter, unbeknownst to the clerk, and left.

A surveillance camera image shows the suspect leaving the 7-Eleven in an older model older Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon/Suburban with aftermarket taillights. The vehicle registration is unknown.

If you have any information that could help identify her, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or the sheriff’s office directly at 804-693-3890.