Gloucester sheriff’s office asks residents to tele-report some crimes that are nonviolent or not in progress

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some local authorities are asking residents to report crimes or incidents that aren’t in progress by phone instead of in-person.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office on Friday posted on social media encouraging tele-reporting as much as possible.

Tele-reporting a crime — one that isn’t in progress — means a deputy will contact the complainant by phone if the incident can be handled without face-to-face contact.

“Though we (GCSO) are in the business of community relations and strongly believe in positive interactions between our agency and the public, we must consider alternative ways of reporting less serious and/or nonviolent crime, in order to lessen the impact of COVID-19 within our office,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asked residents to consider the possible risk of COVID-19 exposure to both themselves and responding deputies.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and will advise when we return to normal operations. Thanks in advance for your understanding. Together, we will weather this storm and get back to the community policing that GCSO prides itself on,” the sheriff’s office said.