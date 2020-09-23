GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester Sheriff Darrell W. Warren Jr. was unanimously selected to serve as the president of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.
Warren, who’s served as sheriff since 2012, will serve one year and represent 8,600 sheriffs, deputy sheriffs and other personnel across the commonwealth.
Warren currently leads more than 100 deputies and personnel, who provide services to roughly 38,000 citizens, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.
Senator Thomas K. Norment, Jr., (R -3rd Senate District) recently swore in Warren and other members of the 2020-2021 VSA Board of Directors, including Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.
Here’s the full list:
Sheriff Darrell W. Warren, Jr., Gloucester County, President
Sheriff Timothy C. Carter, Shenandoah County, Immediate Past President
Sheriff Beth Arthur, Arlington County, Past President
Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford, City of Petersburg, Past President
Sheriff Steve M. Draper, City of Martinsville, Past President
Sheriff Kevin W. Hall, Alleghany County, 1st Vice President
Sheriff Fred S. Clark, Halifax County, 2nd Vice President
Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Frederick County, Secretary
Sheriff Brad W. Nunnally, Powhatan County, Treasurer
Sheriff Arthur Townsend, Jr., Lunenburg County, Legislative Committee
Sheriff B. C. “Chip” Shuler, Smyth County, Region I
Sheriff Donald T. Sloan, City of Lynchburg, Region II
Sheriff J. Eric Orange, Roanoke County, Region III
Sheriff Eric B. Hess, Fluvanna County, Region IV
Sheriff Anthony W. “Tony” Roper, Clarke County, Region V
Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid, Fairfax County, Region VI
Sheriff W. A. “Arnie” Holmes, Essex County, Region VII
Sheriff Antionette V. Irving, City of Richmond, Region VIII
Sheriff William T. “Tim” Jarratt, Jr., Greensville County, Region IX
Sheriff Joe Baron, City of Norfolk, Region X
Latest Posts:
- Gloucester sheriff unanimously elected to lead Virginia Sheriff’s Association
- Woman charged in connection with 5-year-old North Carolina boy’s August murder
- Uncle Ben’s no more: Mars reveals new name for rice brand
- Woman injured while jumping to safety to escape fire in Newport News
- 1 dead after crash on Brewers Neck Blvd. in Isle of Wight County