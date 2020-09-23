Gloucester sheriff unanimously elected to lead Virginia Sheriff’s Association

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester Sheriff Darrell W. Warren Jr. was unanimously selected to serve as the president of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.

Warren, who’s served as sheriff since 2012, will serve one year and represent 8,600 sheriffs, deputy sheriffs and other personnel across the commonwealth.

Warren currently leads more than 100 deputies and personnel, who provide services to roughly 38,000 citizens, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Senator Thomas K. Norment, Jr., (R -3rd Senate District) recently swore in Warren and other members of the 2020-2021 VSA Board of Directors, including Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.

Here’s the full list:

Sheriff Darrell W. Warren, Jr., Gloucester County, President

Sheriff Timothy C. Carter, Shenandoah County, Immediate Past President

Sheriff Beth Arthur, Arlington County, Past President

Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford, City of Petersburg, Past President

Sheriff Steve M. Draper, City of Martinsville, Past President

Sheriff Kevin W. Hall, Alleghany County, 1st Vice President

Sheriff Fred S. Clark, Halifax County, 2nd Vice President

Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Frederick County, Secretary

Sheriff Brad W. Nunnally, Powhatan County, Treasurer

Sheriff Arthur Townsend, Jr., Lunenburg County, Legislative Committee

Sheriff B. C. “Chip” Shuler, Smyth County, Region I

Sheriff Donald T. Sloan, City of Lynchburg, Region II

Sheriff J. Eric Orange, Roanoke County, Region III

Sheriff Eric B. Hess, Fluvanna County, Region IV

Sheriff Anthony W. “Tony” Roper, Clarke County, Region V

Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid, Fairfax County, Region VI

Sheriff W. A. “Arnie” Holmes, Essex County, Region VII

Sheriff Antionette V. Irving, City of Richmond, Region VIII

Sheriff William T. “Tim” Jarratt, Jr., Greensville County, Region IX

Sheriff Joe Baron, City of Norfolk, Region X

Latest Posts: