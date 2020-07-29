Gloucester schools to start with fully virtual learning for first 9 weeks

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester School Board voted Tuesday night for a fully virtual start for the first nine weeks of the school year.

The vote was 5-2, Gloucester Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons said. With the vote, Gloucester joins several other school districts in the Tidewater region, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake, in starting the school year virtually.

Gloucester has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases, but 89 of its 138 total cases have come in the last month alone.

To learn more about Gloucester’s plan, click here.

Latest Posts