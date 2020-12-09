Gloucester schools to remain fully virtual until Jan. 18, winter sports moved

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Public Schools will stay fully virtual for two weeks after the end of winter break, with in-person learning set to return the week of January 18.

The county school board made the decision during Tuesday’s meeting, Gloucester Superintendent Dr Walter Clemons said. The district’s CDC “core indicators” were in the red/orange as of Tuesday.

The winter sports season was also moved to begin the week of January 18, which aligns with the return to in-person learning.

“We will continue to monitor the health conditions and will update the community if any further adjustments need to be made,” Clemons said.