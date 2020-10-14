Gloucester schools set to move forward with more in-person learning

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Schools is moving ahead with a plan to transition students into the physical classroom for part of the school week.

Gloucester County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons said school officials followed up with the School Board on Tuesday night about the in-person plan they supported back on Sept. 8. The plan came after the district surveyed parents, who had the option to select the in-person, hybrid model or to stay with fully remote instruction.

Gloucester County’s coronavirus metrics are currently in the moderate to high risk categories, according to the CDC’s indicators Dynamic School Decision-Making.

Some students, including pre-K, kindergarten and special education, have already started in-person instruction, Clemons said, and grades 1-12 will all be on hybrid in-person instruction by November 12.

In-person timeline:

September 28: Pre-K and kindergarten and students in specialized programs that serve students with disabilities

October 19 – Grades 1 through 3

October 26- Grade 6 and Grade 12

November 12 (the first day of the second nine weeks/quarter) – Grades 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11

The students will be divided into A and B groups, with each receiving in-person learning two days a week. Group A will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and group B will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. The three days a set of students isn’t in the physical classroom will be for asynchronous learning.

Clemons says schools will stay on this plan through the end of the semester (February), but the district will determine its next steps in January.

