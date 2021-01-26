Gloucester offering residents utility repayment plans for COVID-related delinquent accounts

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Utility customers in Gloucester County that have delinquencies on their water and sewer accounts can now sign up for an enhanced repayment plan.

Some customers have faced difficulties paying their utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county said Tuesday.

Now, the county is offering help by making payment plans for balances that have gone delinquent since March 1, 2020, around the start of the pandemic shutdowns in Virginia.

Customers who get on the new repayment plan will not accrue additional fees, late fees, interest charges or penalties on the current delinquent balance for up to 24 months.

With regular repayment plans, utility customers needed to pay off their account within a year.

“Gloucester’s Public Utilities Department hopes to work with each customer participating in the new plan to formulate agreements based on terms that each individual customer can afford and sustain,” the county wrote in a news release.

Customers who are behind paying their bills by more than 30 days should have been notified in writing by mail to their address of record.

To qualify, customers will need to fill out an application and show they are unable to pay overdue balances specifically because of the pandemic.

Fore more information, contact the Gloucester’s Public Utilities Department at 804-693-4044 or visit the public utilities website.

Other resources for those who need help paying utility bills can be found here.