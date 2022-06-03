GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of a new County Administrator.

Carol Steele has been named the new County Administrator. She is currently one of two Deputy County Administrators and has served as the acting County Administrator since April 2021.

“The Board of Supervisors is very pleased to appoint Carol as Gloucester County’s next County Administrator. Carol has been serving in an acting role for a year and has faced many challenges with professionalism and initiative,” said Dr. Robert “JJ” Orth the board chair. “She has demonstrated her dedication to the employees and citizens of Gloucester County, and we are glad that she will continue to provide her leadership to the organization and her support to the Board of Supervisors as we work on important County initiatives.”

Steele has worked for Gloucester County for more than three decades. In 1986, she was named the director of the Gloucester County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department.

She was appointed Deputy County Administrator in 2018.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue to be of service to Gloucester County as its Administrator,” Steele said. “I am passionate about this community and the County employees who work to make Gloucester County such a great place to live, work, and play. I am excited about continuing to work with the Board of Supervisors in fulfilling its vision for the County and am deeply appreciative of the confidence that it has shown in me.”

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration from Radford University and a Master of Science degree in Leisure Services Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Steele formally assumed the role on June 1.