Gloucester mother pleads for help bringing her missing daughter home

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The search continues for a missing woman in Gloucester.

On Dec. 3, 29-year-old Ashley Cerasole went missing from the adult home where she lived. For 10 days, her mother and community have been looking for her with no luck.

There are flyers all over town in Gloucester with Cerasole’s name on it. And even though the days may get colder or rainy, Cerasole’s mother Michelle Rocheleau still hopes her daughter’s face on a building camera is not the last she’ll see of her.

For a parent frantically searching for their child, time seems to pass differently.

“Because it’s been 10 days, because she disappeared on the third [of December]. So, it’s been really, has been horrible,” said Rocheleau.

She says time isn’t the only thing she has lost track of: Her emotions fluctuate as well since the day her daughter went missing.

“[It’s] the worst kind of sorrow anybody can feel. And I really am trying so hard to really, like, I just want her back. I do. I’m sorry. It’s just very hard for me right now,” she explained.

29-year-old Cerasole was last seen walking on Main Street Thursday around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Rocheleau said she’s a resident of the Cary Avenue adult home where she is treated for several mental disorders and seizures.

“She was diagnosed having schizoaffective disorder, which is bipolar schizophrenia. So, she has … a seizure disorder, and she’s mildly BMR, which is mental retardation, mildly, and she has a thyroid condition. So, all those together is not a very good combination. She relies on that medication to function, to be aware of what’s happening, to even know who she is,” she explained.

New surveillance pictures from the Hogge Real Estate on Main Street shows she walked by there just before 3:30 p.m.

Rocheleau says the pictures help her believe her daughter is safe and coherent enough to get to safety, but she wants to send her a message.

“There’s a lot of people looking for you. So, if you are hiding, you need to contact us. You need to get home,” she pleaded, making the message directly to her daughter.

The sheriff’s office said while they are still looking, they need help from the public for any tips.

Rocheleau hopes the flyers all around town will help and someone will come forward.

“She just needs … to come home. You know, you probably didn’t even know about this, but I’m not blaming nobody. Just please help me by bringing her home. That’s what I’m asking,” she said.

Rocheleau says she hired her own private investigator. She is working with police to find more surveillance and is praying for a Christmas miracle.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.