Gloucester man pleads guilty to murder of infant, beating of wife with hammer

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man admitted he attacked his wife with a hammer before smothering her infant child to death last summer.

Dennis Chambers, 60, entered the plea Tuesday in Gloucester Circuit Court, on one count of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Chambers admitted to smothering the child and beating his wife Corena, 24, with a hammer on July 7, 2020, at their home on Aberdeen Creek Road. Corena was seriously injured.

This is a breaking article. 10 On Your Side was in the courtroom and will have full coverage coming up starting at 4 p.m.