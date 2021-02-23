Gloucester man pleads guilty to murder of infant, beating of wife with hammer

Gloucester

Dennis Chambers (Mugshot via Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man admitted he attacked his wife with a hammer before smothering her infant child to death last summer.

Dennis Chambers, 60, entered the plea Tuesday in Gloucester Circuit Court, on one count of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Chambers admitted to smothering the child and beating his wife Corena, 24, with a hammer on July 7, 2020, at their home on Aberdeen Creek Road. Corena was seriously injured.

