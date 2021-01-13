Gloucester man gets 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to bestiality

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to committing bestiality on a dog.

Raymond McCloud was arrested back in February 2020 and charged with carnal knowledge of an animal (class 6 felony) and misdemeanor animal cruelty. He pleaded guilty to the felony in August, and the animal cruelty charge was dismissed in June.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office McCloud’s said his arrest came after the “culmination of an investigation focusing on bestiality related to an assault upon a dog.”