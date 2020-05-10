Gloucester man dies after accident involving utility pole, VSP investigating

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man is dead after Virginia State Police say he ran off the road and into a utility pole Saturday evening.

On Saturday night, just after 11, police say a 46-year-old man was traveling west on Route 641 in a 2016 Chevrolet Trak without his seat belt on. According to officials, the man was east of Route 17 when he went off the road, struck a Dominion Power pole and died on impact.

In a release on Sunday morning, police said the family had been notified of the incident. They identified the driver as Daniel McAllister, of Gloucester, Va.

Police also believe speed was a factor in the incident.

Dominion Power came to the location to restore power back to customers. VDOT assisted in lane closures and rerouting traffic.

