GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County man has been convicted of trafficking and possessing methamphetamine along with firearms charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Eric Lee Smith engaged in a “methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy” in Gloucester and surrounding areas between 2019 and 2020.



Smith along with other conspirators was able to get methamphetamine from Arizona and helped it get to Virginia where they stored it in various locations and distributed it for profit.



Officials say Smith also possessed firearms during the whole conspiracy. In November 2020, Smith was found in possession of an illegal machine gun and an unregistered silencer.

Smith was previously arrested in a separate incident for shooting another man several times in Gloucester.

In that incident, Smith was charged with armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Monday, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, using and maintaining drug premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered firearm.



Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. His sentencing date is set for August 8.